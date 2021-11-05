Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen reportedly Newcastle’s top target

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 7.20am
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Nick Potts/PA)
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Newcastle have reportedly settled on their top transfer target. The Sun, which cites El Nacional, says the Magpies want to sign Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from Barcelona. But the 29-year-old has previously indicated he would like to return to his native country if he were to leave the Nou Camp.

Staying at St James’ Park where there are apparently plans to secure the services of midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. The 22-year-old is on loan from Arsenal to Marseille, who want to make him a permanent fixture. Newcastle, however, are trying to “meddle” as they attempt to bring the player back to the Premier League, according to the Mirror based on Foot Mercato’s reporting.

RB Salzburg’s Chukwubuike Adamu is attracting interest in the UK and elsewhere in Europe, according to the Mail. The paper says Southampton, Monaco and several Bundesliga clubs are monitoring the 20-year-old, who has contributed four goals and an assist through 19 appearances for his Austrian side this season.

Despite reports to the contrary, the Star says Manchester United have no plans to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a coaching gig at Old Trafford. The 36-year-old signed a two-year contract when he joined from Juventus in the summer and there have been claims he wants to move into coaching at United so he can oversee his son Cristiano Jr’s development as a contracted junior.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport says Roma manager Jose Mourinho has flagged the Chelsea midfielder and fellow 25-year-old Harry Winks, from Tottenham, as potential targets.

Fabio Carvalho: Liverpool believe they will beat all others to the signature of the 19-year-old winger when his contract ends at Fulham next summer, according to TeamTalk.

