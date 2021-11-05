Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mickel Miller set to miss Rotherham’s tie with Bromley

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 9.16am
Mickel Miller has a foot issue (Nigel French/PA)
Mickel Miller has a foot issue (Nigel French/PA)

Rotherham are set to be without Mickel Miller for the FA Cup clash with Bromley.

The winger is nursing an ongoing foot injury and, even though he scored in Tuesday’s 1-1 League One draw with Charlton, he will miss out against the non-league side.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) is still out while defender Angus MacDonald’s long recovery from an unspecified problem is still continuing.

Loanees Will Grigg and Rarmani Edmonds-Green look set to get permission to play.

Bromley manager Andy Woodman insists his side are not going to South Yorkshire for a day out.

Woodman, who has been linked with the vacant managerial position at League Two Hartlepool, has guided Bromley to a 10-game unbeaten run in the National League, winning eight, but wants to make that 11.

Defender Jack Cawley could be pushing for a start after he came off the bench and scored the second goal in Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Woking.

Woodman said on the club’s official website: “I want to make sure we go there and give ourselves a really good account and I want to be in the draw for the next round. I want to have a winning day out and make sure we are in the next round.”

