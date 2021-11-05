Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Joe Ralls in the mix for Cardiff against Huddersfield

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 9.40am
Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls could reclaim a starting spot at home to Huddersfield (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls could reclaim a starting spot at home to Huddersfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joe Ralls is in contention for a Cardiff starting spot at home to Huddersfield.

Ralls has not started since the south Wales derby defeat to Swansea on October 17 because of a shoulder injury.

But he came on in the closing stages against QPR on Wednesday and brought energy to the Cardiff midfield.

Cardiff’s defeat to Rangers was their ninth in 10 games, but interim manager Steve Morison was pleased with the performance and is set to keep changes to a minimum.

Huddersfield are sweating on the fitness of Jonathan Hogg and Duane Holmes for the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Hogg suffered a thigh injury during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Peterborough on what was his 400th career appearance.

Holmes was also forced off with an ankle problem and Terriers boss Carlos Corberan was due to make a decision on the pair after training on Friday.

Ryan Schofield has stepped up his training programme after injury this week, but the goalkeeper remains on the sidelines for now alongside Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo, Jordan Rhodes and Pipa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier