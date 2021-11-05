Joe Ralls in the mix for Cardiff against Huddersfield

An error occurred. Please try again.

Joe Ralls is in contention for a Cardiff starting spot at home to Huddersfield.

Ralls has not started since the south Wales derby defeat to Swansea on October 17 because of a shoulder injury.

But he came on in the closing stages against QPR on Wednesday and brought energy to the Cardiff midfield.

Cardiff’s defeat to Rangers was their ninth in 10 games, but interim manager Steve Morison was pleased with the performance and is set to keep changes to a minimum.

Huddersfield are sweating on the fitness of Jonathan Hogg and Duane Holmes for the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Hogg suffered a thigh injury during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Peterborough on what was his 400th career appearance.

Holmes was also forced off with an ankle problem and Terriers boss Carlos Corberan was due to make a decision on the pair after training on Friday.

Ryan Schofield has stepped up his training programme after injury this week, but the goalkeeper remains on the sidelines for now alongside Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo, Jordan Rhodes and Pipa.