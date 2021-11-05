Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Everton’s Anthony Gordon selected by England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 10.02am Updated: November 5 2021, 10.08am
Everton’s Anthony Gordon has earned an England Under-21 call up. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Everton’s Anthony Gordon has been handed his first England Under-21 call up.

The 20-year-old is joined by Fleetwood defender James Hill with boss Lee Carsley handing him a surprise promotion from the Under-20s.

Morgan Gibbs-White, on loan at Sheffield United from Wolves, returns ahead of this month’s games with the Czech Republic and Georgia.

The midfielder was part of the Young Lions squad for the 2019 European Championships in Italy while he also won the Under-17 World Cup.

Attacking midfielder Gordon has played 28 times for Everton since making his debut in 2017 and has made eight appearances this season.

Hill has made 15 appearances for Sky Bet League One Fleetwood this term and became the club’s youngest ever player when he made his debut at 16 in 2018.

Emile Smith Rowe continues with Carsley’s squad with Gareth Southgate resisting the temptation to select the Arsenal star for the seniors.

Curtis Jones is out after suffering an eye injury in training with Liverpool while Noni Madueke came off injured in PSV’s Europa League defeat to Monaco last month and misses out.

Carsley’s youngsters face the Czech Republic in a Euro 2023 qualifier in Burnley next week before travelling to Georgia for a friendly on November 16.

England are third in Group G, five points behind leaders the Czech Republic with a game in hand.

England Under-21 squad: Bursik (Stoke), Green (St Etienne), Griffiths (West Brom, on loan at Lincoln), Aarons (Norwich), Cresswell (Leeds), Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City, on loan at Anderlecht), Livramento (Southampton), Hill (Fleetwood), Thomas (Leicester), Doyle (Manchester City, on loan at Hamburg), Gallagher (Chelsea, on loan at Crystal Palace), Garner (Manchester United, on loan at Nottingham Forest), Gibbs-White (Wolves, on loan at Sheffield United), Ramsey (Aston Villa), Skipp (Tottenham), Balogun (Arsenal), Brewster (Sheffield United), Gomes (Lille), Gordon (Everton), Palmer (Manchester City), Smith Rowe (Arsenal).

