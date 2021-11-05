Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers report operating loss of £23.5million for last season in latest accounts

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 10.26am
Rangers’ financial losses have increased (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers' financial losses have increased (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers have reported a £23.5million operating loss for last season in their annual accounts.

The deficit for the year to June 30, 2021 was more than £7.5m bigger than the 2019-20 campaign.

The “total comprehensive” loss after tax, player sales and finance costs were taken into account was £26m.

Rangers reported a profit on player registrations of £1.7m but finance costs were £3m.

Revenue was down by almost a fifth at £47.7m while operating expenses were down by £4.5m. The decrease in expenses was “driven mostly by the reduced need for matchday costs”, according to chairman Douglas Park.

Park added in the club’s annual report: “The year under review was of course heavily affected by Covid, and the impact that had on revenue streams, both matchday and non-matchday.

“Initial estimates are that the adverse effect on revenues was over £20m, and the effect on the net loss over £10m.

“The group has submitted a claim on its business interruption insurance for losses caused by Covid, the curtailment of the 2019/20 season and the closed doors games and the restrictions on stadium usage throughout the 2020/21 season.

“The scale and timing of any future claim is uncertain, however we have recognised amounts received from our insurers against our claim to date.”

The annual report added that Rangers are expected to require £7.5m in funding by the end of the season to meet liabilities but the board has reached agreement with Park and fellow director John Bennett to provide loan facilities to meet the shortfall.

