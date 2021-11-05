Crewe without Christopher Long for FA Cup tie with Swindon

An error occurred. Please try again.

Crewe will be without Christopher Long for Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Swindon after he picked up a groin injury against Doncaster on Tuesday.

Forward Long was forced off after only 12 minutes in the 1-1 draw.

Manager David Artell sent on Madger Gomes to replace him, with Scott Kashket moving up front, and must decide whether to stick with that formation.

Kayne Ramsay and Travis Johnson will be sidelined for a number of weeks through injury.

Swindon will be without defender Romoney Crichlow after he damaged an ankle in last Saturday’s 3-1 win at Oldham.

Crichlow, who is on loan from Huddersfield, was replaced at half-time by Akin Odimayo.

Swindon head coach Ben Garner expects everyone else to be available and says the club’s loan players have been given the all-clear to play.

Town midfielder Jonny Williams is expected to play before joining up with Wales for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.