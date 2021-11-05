League Two bottom side Scunthorpe appoint Keith Hill as their new manager By Press Association November 5 2021, 10.48am Keith Hill has been appointed the manager of Scunthorpe (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scunthorpe have appointed Keith Hill as their new manager. The Iron are currently bottom of Sky Bet League Two with only two wins from 15 games and parted company with Neil Cox on Monday. A club statement said: “Scunthorpe United is delighted to confirm the appointment of Keith Hill as the club’s new first team manager. “An experienced manager, with over 700 matches under his belt, Hill has achieved two promotions from League Two, and kept Rochdale in League One for five years. “He also helped them achieve their first promotion in 41 years alongside their highest ever league finish.” Hill has also previously managed Barnsley and Bolton and his last job was at Tranmere. The 52-year-old was sacked as Tranmere manager in May just before their League Two play-off semi-final with Morecambe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier JIM SPENCE: Dunfermline’s German owners must appoint right manager – or risk years in the doldrums Wigan manager Leam Richardson set to make call on James McClean for FA Cup tie Rodrigo Vilca expected to start for Doncaster against Scunthorpe Newcastle turn their attention to Eddie Howe in new manager search