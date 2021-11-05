Bournemouth without Jordan Zemura against Swansea

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bournemouth will again be without Jordan Zemura at home to Swansea.

The Zimbabwean left-back missed Wednesday’s shock home defeat to Preston – the Sky Bet Championship leaders’ first of the season – with an ankle injury and is set to see a specialist next week.

Centre-half Chris Mepham filled in at left-back against North End but Leeds loanee Leif Davis, who has recovered from a sickness bug, and Robbie Brady are vying for starting spots.

Republic of Ireland international Brady was on the Bournemouth bench for the first time versus Preston following his arrival as a free agent last month.

Swansea boss Russell Martin could rotate his squad despite back-to-back wins over Peterborough and Coventry.

Martin fielded the same side for those victories but is mindful his side was short of energy in losing at Birmingham at the end of Swansea’s last three-game week in October.

Flynn Downes had game-time from the bench in the last two games after a hamstring problem and could start in midfield.

Former Southampton striker Michael Obafemi is also hoping to play a major role on his return to the south coast.