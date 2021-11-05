Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bournemouth without Jordan Zemura against Swansea

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 11.12am
Bournemouth will again be without Jordan Zemura at home to Swansea (Adam Davy/PA)
Bournemouth will again be without Jordan Zemura at home to Swansea (Adam Davy/PA)

Bournemouth will again be without Jordan Zemura at home to Swansea.

The Zimbabwean left-back missed Wednesday’s shock home defeat to Preston – the Sky Bet Championship leaders’ first of the season – with an ankle injury and is set to see a specialist next week.

Centre-half Chris Mepham filled in at left-back against North End but Leeds loanee Leif Davis, who has recovered from a sickness bug, and Robbie Brady are vying for starting spots.

Republic of Ireland international Brady was on the Bournemouth bench for the first time versus Preston following his arrival as a free agent last month.

Swansea boss Russell Martin could rotate his squad despite back-to-back wins over Peterborough and Coventry.

Martin fielded the same side for those victories but is mindful his side was short of energy in losing at Birmingham at the end of Swansea’s last three-game week in October.

Flynn Downes had game-time from the bench in the last two games after a hamstring problem and could start in midfield.

Former Southampton striker Michael Obafemi is also hoping to play a major role on his return to the south coast.

