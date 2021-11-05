Midfielder Henri Lansbury to miss Luton’s game with Stoke because of suspension

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nathan Jones will welcome former club Stoke to Kenilworth Road without midfielder Henri Lansbury.

The 31-year-old picked up a fifth booking of the season during Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough and will serve a one-match ban.

Amari’i Bell missed the midweek fixture with a dead leg and will be assessed ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

Harry Cornick was substituted with 10 minutes to go but is expected to feature.

Steven Fletcher will be looking to start his third consecutive game for the Potters.

The 34-year-old scored the winner in their 1-0 victory over Blackpool in midweek, which made it three goals in two games for the frontman.

Ben Wilmot was replaced at half-time on Wednesday but it was not injury related, as the defender was on a yellow card.

Josh Tymon and Fletcher both picked up knocks towards the back end of their physical midweek encounter but are both in contention to play on the weekend.