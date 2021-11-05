Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson set for first Charlton appearance of the season

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charlton goalkeeper Stephen Henderson is set for his first appearance of the season for the visit of Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup.

The 33-year-old has not featured since returning to the club in the summer following his release by Crystal Palace.

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson plans to make full use of his squad for this game and the midweek Papa John’s Trophy match at Leyton Orient.

Midfielder Harry Arter is available again after a hamstring injury, while Diallang Jaiyesimi’s substitution against Rotherham in midweek was due to cramp and he is fit to be involved.

Havant and Waterlooville have major selection problems with midfielder Billy Clifford and striker Tommy Wright suspended.

Midfielder Leon Chambers-Parillon has been added to the squad having joined from Oxford for a second loan spell as manager Paul Doswell feared being able to name only two outfield substitutes.

Paul Rooney’s ongoing Achilles problem means he is also doubtful for the tie, leaving just Jake McCarthy and Oscar Gobern as fully-fit midfielders.

Striker Alex Wall, goalkeeper Ross Worner and defenders Manny Adebowale and Benny Read will also be missing through injury.