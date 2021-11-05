Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Albans’ Tom Bender in fitness race to face old club Forest Green

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 12.16pm
Non-League St Albans host Forest Green in the FA Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Non-League St Albans host Forest Green in the FA Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

St Albans defender Tom Bender is battling to prove his fitness for the National League South side’s live TV date with his former club Forest Green in the FA Cup first round.

Bender was carried off on a stretcher during the fourth qualifying round replay against Corinthian Casuals last month but the injury was not as bad as feared and he has an outside chance of featuring.

Fellow defender Michael Clark could also come into contention having stepped up his return from a stress fracture of the pelvis with an outing for the reserves last weekend.

Manager Ian Allinson, the former Arsenal winger, otherwise has a fully-fit squad available.

Forest Green will check on centre-back Jordan Moore-Taylor ahead of the tie.

Moore-Taylor suffered a quad injury in the victory over Salford last month and has been making good progress in his recovery.

The match could come too soon for fellow centre-half Dan Sweeney but he too is nearing a return.

Midfielder Elliott Whitehouse remains a long-term absentee.

