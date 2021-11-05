Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Peterborough defender Nathan Thompson suspended for visit of in-form Fulham

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 12.18pm
Nathan Thompson is suspended for Fulham’s visit (Joe Giddens/PA)
Nathan Thompson is suspended for Fulham’s visit (Joe Giddens/PA)

Peterborough will be without suspended defender Nathan Thompson as they welcome in-form Fulham to the Weston Homes Stadium.

The 30-year-old picked up his fifth booking of the season in the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield in midweek and will serve a one-match ban.

Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones are still not available for boss Darren Ferguson but could return after the international break.

Long-term injury absentee Jack Marriott is still sidelined.

Nathaniel Chalobah and Ivan Cavaleiro are unavailable for Fulham manager Marco Silva.

The midfielders are still carrying injuries which will rule them out until after the international break.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is set to start up front once again after scoring 19 goals in 16 games in the league so far.

The Cottagers, who thrashed Blackburn 7-0 in midweek, are looking to make it six wins on the bounce and could move top if results go their way this weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier