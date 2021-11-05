Peterborough defender Nathan Thompson suspended for visit of in-form Fulham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peterborough will be without suspended defender Nathan Thompson as they welcome in-form Fulham to the Weston Homes Stadium.

The 30-year-old picked up his fifth booking of the season in the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield in midweek and will serve a one-match ban.

Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones are still not available for boss Darren Ferguson but could return after the international break.

Long-term injury absentee Jack Marriott is still sidelined.

Nathaniel Chalobah and Ivan Cavaleiro are unavailable for Fulham manager Marco Silva.

The midfielders are still carrying injuries which will rule them out until after the international break.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is set to start up front once again after scoring 19 goals in 16 games in the league so far.

The Cottagers, who thrashed Blackburn 7-0 in midweek, are looking to make it six wins on the bounce and could move top if results go their way this weekend.