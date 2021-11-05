Northampton set to carry out late checks on Dylan Connolly and Aaron McGowan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Northampton will carry out late checks on Dylan Connolly and Aaron McGowan ahead of the FA Cup first-round clash against Cambridge.

Winger Connolly missed the midweek EFL Trophy defeat to Brighton Under-21s due to Covid-19, while full-back McGowan came off injured in the first half of last weekend’s League Two victory over Carlisle, and both men will be assessed.

A sickness bug meant Jon Brady had to field a very young team against the Seagulls, with 15-year-old Josh Tomlinson becoming the club’s youngest ever player and 17-year-olds Charlie Woods, Peter Abimbola and Miguel Ngwa all handed starts along with 18-year-olds Josh Flanagan and Liam Cross.

Boss Brady has said he would have no qualms playing his youngsters again should the illness problem not subside, while Joseph Mills and Sid Nelson both continue to miss out with long-term injuries.

Lloyd Jones will miss his second consecutive game for Cambridge with a groin injury.

The defender came off last weekend against AFC Wimbledon and missed the midweek clash against Morecambe, with boss Mark Bonner revealing he will not be rushed back to face his former side.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is set to return after a concussion, with emergency loan keeper Tomas Holy having returned to Ipswich.

Defender George Williams and midfielder Adam May are also both available again after returning from suspension to boost Bonner’s options.