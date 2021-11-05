Crawley without suspended defender Joel Lynch for FA Cup clash with Tranmere By Press Association November 5 2021, 12.52pm Crawley defender Joel Lynch is banned (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crawley will be without suspended defender Joel Lynch for Saturday’s FA Cup first-round tie with Sky Bet League Two rivals Tranmere. Lynch was sent off during last weekend’s 4-1 loss at home to Port Vale. Striker Ashley Nadesan returns to contention after serving a two-match ban. Crawley are still missing defender Jordan Tunnicliffe due to injury. Tranmere have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip. On-loan Sunderland midfielder Josh Hawkes remains unavailable due to a hamstring problem suffered last month. Goalkeeper Scott Davies also continues to be absent with a long-term Achilles injury. Micky Mellon’s side are looking to end a three-game winless run. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier In-form Port Vale battle back from half-time deficit to defeat 10-man Crawley Crawley still without Ashley Nadesan for Port Vale’s visit Josh Andrews misses out through injury as Rochdale host Crawley Peter Clarke scores twice as Tranmere beat Crawley