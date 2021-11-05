Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Robinson vows to name strongest side as Wimbledon face Guiseley in FA Cup

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 1.05pm
Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson will name a strong side against Guiseley (Tess Derry/PA)
Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson will name a strong side against Guiseley (Tess Derry/PA)

Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has vowed to name his strongest possible side for the FA Cup first-round clash with non-league Guiseley.

The Dons head into the game on the back of two straight League One losses and Robinson is determined to use the tournament to turn his side’s season around.

Experienced striker Ollie Palmer is pushing to start after returning off the bench in Saturday’s loss at Cambridge following a calf injury.

Darius Charles could also step into contention but defender Paul Kalambayi remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Guiseley will be without the services of Luke Hall for their trip to London.

The 18-year-old is cup-tied after playing in the competition with Sheffield FC and will not have any part to play on the weekend.

Prince Ekpolo and George Cantrill are likely to come back into the fold after serving suspensions.

Josh Stones and Dec Lambton have given themselves a chance of featuring on Saturday after playing in the absence of missing first-team players over recent weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]