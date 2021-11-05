Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cardiff confirm Taulupe Faletau will join from Bath in the summer

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 1.34pm
Wales international Taulupe Faletau (David Davies/PA)
Wales international Taulupe Faletau (David Davies/PA)

Cardiff have confirmed they will bring in Wales international number eight Taulupe Faletau from Bath in the summer.

Faletau, who has won 86 Wales caps and played in five British and Irish Lions Tests, will join Cardiff next year.

Bath announced earlier this week that the 30-year-old, who moved to the Gallagher Premiership club in 2016, would be leaving.

Faletau has not played since this summer’s Lions tour of South Africa, and he was released from Wales’ Autumn Nations Series squad on Tuesday because of an ankle injury.

“Playing international rugby is still something I have a lot of passion for, and I hope that by playing well for Cardiff I will be able to continue to do that,” Faletau told Cardiff’s official website.

“I have enjoyed the last five years at Bath, and I hope to finish this season off strongly.

“Then I am looking forward to coming back to Wales to play my rugby, and I know it will feel good to be back home.”

Faletau is the second Wales international to confirm a move to Cardiff for next term, following Wasps flanker Thomas Young.

Cardiff rugby director Dai Young said: “What he (Faletau) has achieved in the game is second to none, and he remains highly-motivated to achieve more.

London Irish v Cardiff Blues – Heineken Challenge Cup – Brentford Community Stadium
Cardiff rugby director Dai Young (Adam Davy/PA)

“He sees Cardiff as a fresh challenge to keep him striving at the top of the game, and is excited about what we are trying to build here.

“He will play a big part in that, and his ability as a player and experience, both on and off the pitch, will drive standards across the board.

“Number eight is a position where we needed to strengthen, and he will give us that ball-carrying ability while helping develop some of our younger back-rowers through competition.”

