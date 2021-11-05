James McPake not worried about facing Celtic despite early-season thrashing

James McPake insists Dundee should not be frightened to take on Celtic this Sunday despite an early-season thrashing by the Hoops.

The Taysiders were beaten 6-0 by Ange Postecoglou’s side in the second cinch Premiership game of the season in August.

Boss McPake, pleased that a Scottish Football Association charge of misconduct in the game against Aberdeen last month was found not proved, consigned the heavy loss in Glasgow to history and is looking for a different outcome in the home game.

He said: “They are a good side. We faced them at Celtic Park earlier in the season and it was a real tough afternoon for us.

“To get anything from the game we need to be at our very best defensively as a team but we also need to have a game plan to attack as well.

“We can’t just sit in and hope because they have real good quality and can open teams up.

“We know the task that is ahead of us. But it is not something we should be frightened of.

“Yes, when they can get at you they cause real problems, like we saw that day at Celtic Park but is a completely different game when they come here.

“As a club we should be looking forward to it, it is an exciting game, it is the reason you want to get out the Championship.”

McPake attended a principal hearing with the SFA on Thursday after receiving a red card during the match against the Dons for delaying the restart of the game after appearing to throw the ball back into his dugout when Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie was looking to take a quick throw-in.

The outcome was not proved with no further action taken.

McPake, happy to be able to take his place in the dugout on Sunday, said: “It was a fair trial and that was the outcome I expected so I am pleased

“I think it is important that you are there (in the dugout).

“Obviously when you do get red cards then you are running the risk that you will miss games but thankfully we got that decision sorted and we are OK.”

McPake has to deal with some bad news on the injury front with Cillian Sheridan rupturing his Achilles tendon in last week’s win at St Mirren and Jordan McGhee now struggling with a knee complaint.

He said: “We are monitoring Jordan McGhee still, the likelihood is with this (international) break coming we are going to have a look at his knee and do a little tidy up. It is nothing major but it needs to be addressed.

“Cillian is getting surgery today so we wish him well with that.

“Anything this season in terms of a return would be a bonus, it is a nasty injury when it is your Achilles, it needs to be repaired and then we have to get through the rehab.”