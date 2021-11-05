Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Brom without defender Kean Bryan

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 2.28pm
West Brom defender Kean Bryan is facing a spell on the sidelines (Tim Goode/PA)
High-flying West Brom will be without defender Kean Bryan for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship meeting with Middlesbrough.

Bryan suffered a knee problem during Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Hull, with Baggies boss Valerien Ismael saying it appears to be a “bad injury”.

Defenders Darnell Furlong and Kyle Bartley return to contention for third-placed Albion after serving one-match bans.

Midfielder Alex Mowatt is not expected to be ready to return from a foot injury, while Dara O’Shea (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Middlesbrough will assess Martin Payero and Grant Hall ahead of the visit to The Hawthorns.

Argentinian midfielder Payero missed the midweek defeat at Luton due to fatigue, while defender Hall has been missing since the middle of September with a muscular injury.

Boro midfielder Matt Crooks is suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season in the 3-1 loss at Kenilworth Road.

Forward Uche Ikpeazu remains out injured, with long-term absentees Dael Fry and Marc Bola also in the treatment room.

