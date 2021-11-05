Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Lage keen to create new legacy at Wolves as Max Kilman commits until 2026

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.00pm
Max Kilman has signed a contract until 2026 at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)
Boss Bruno Lage admits he wants to create a new legacy at Wolves.

The Molineux manager is eager to take the club to the next level after a promising start.

Predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo took Wolves from the Championship to the Europa League quarter-finals in three years and, under Lage, they sit seventh in the Premier League.

And the former Benfica boss pointed to defender Max Kilman signing a fresh five-year deal on Friday as proof of the club’s ambitions.

He said: “That’s part of the project, it started with Nuno who took them from the Championship and now I have that chance to put the club at a different level.

“January will be here and we will talk about that but the most important thing is keeping our main players with us.

“What we have in mind is to create a stronger team, stronger than we have, to compete for different positions.

“Max has done well since the first day. I’ve seen him working hard to take his chance and when he started the season with the problems we had with (Willy) Boly he is doing well.

“He knows he has to be on top every time, we want our players at their best when we go to games.”

Wolves go to Crystal Palace on Saturday having won four of their last five games but Lage refused to dwell on their results.

He said: “What we have done now belongs to the past. We need one more good game, one more good performance and more points for us. It’s not important to look at the table at the moment.

“What is more important is what I want to do and the pathway I want with the players and the team. Now we put it behind us and look forward.”

Fernando Marcal (calf) is out while Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Pedro Neto (knee) and Jonny (knee) remain sidelined and are not expected to return until next year.

