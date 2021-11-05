Ebere Eze still not ready for Crystal Palace

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ebere Eze will again be absent for Crystal Palace when they host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 23-year-old stepped up his recovery from an Achilles injury when he played an hour for the Under-23s against Blackburn on Monday, but boss Patrick Vieira has revealed the ex-QPR playmaker needs more minutes before he is in contention.

Defender Nathan Ferguson has also been out with the same issue but is set to take part in some modified first-team training next week.

Wolves remain without several players for their trip to Selhurst Park.

Defender Fernando Marcal’s calf injury will keep him out until after the international break.

Full-back Jonny (knee), winger Pedro Neto (knee) and midfielder Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) are not expected to return until next year.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Boly, Hoever, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez, Trincao.