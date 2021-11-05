Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes disappointed by footage of fans seemingly singing anti-Semitic song

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.14pm
West Ham boss David Moyes has condemned footage of the club’s fans apparently singing an anti-Semitic song towards a Jewish man on a plane (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham boss David Moyes said there is “no room for discrimination” and condemned footage of the club’s fans apparently singing an anti-Semitic song towards a Jewish man on a plane.

A video emerged on social media on Thursday appearing to show some Hammers supporters on a flight to Belgium singing the offensive song as the man walks down the aisle to take his seat.

The fans on the flight were on their way to watch West Ham play Belgian side Genk in a Europa League tie.

The chant they can be heard singing is typically aimed at rivals Tottenham as an insult and reference to the Jewish ownership of the club.

Moyes, who marked his 1,000th game as a manager with a 2-2 draw at Genk to seal the Hammers’ qualification from the group stage of the Europa League, joined his club in condemning the incident.

“Well I have to say first of all that I don’t see our football club being like that. We are a diverse football club. There’s no room for discrimination anywhere,” said Moyes.

“I’m really disappointed to hear about it. I’m sure it’s only individuals and not a big section of supporters. I’m just sorry to hear about it.

“I want this football club to be recognised for having a really good football team. I want this football club to be recognised as being a great club in London and well respected.

“We have incredible supporters who follow us home and away but I don’t want any labels connected to this whatsoever – discrimination or racism, none at all. We don’t want to be associated with supporters like this. I want us to fully move on from this.”

The club condemned the video on Thursday night and vowed to punish any supporters identified with an indefinite ban.

A West Ham spokesperson said: “West Ham United is appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemn the behaviour of the individuals involved.

“The club is liaising with the airline and relevant authorities to identify the individuals.

“We continue to be unequivocal in our stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. Any individuals identified will be issued with an indefinite ban from the club.

“Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the football club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values.”

