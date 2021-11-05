Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Troy Parrott in contention to return for MK Dons in FA Cup clash with Stevenage

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.20pm
Troy Parrott (left) is back in contention for MK Dons (Tim Goode/PA)
Troy Parrott (left) is back in contention for MK Dons (Tim Goode/PA)

On-loan MK Dons forward Troy Parrott could return to the starting line-up for the FA Cup first-round tie with Stevenage.

Head coach Liam Manning confirmed the Tottenham loanee was in contention with his side short of players following positive Covid-19 tests.

Two players have returned positive tests but other squad members will miss the game as they are considered close contacts.

Manning said that Parrott, who missed the 4-1 win at Crewe last weekend, was one of a number of squad members who would come into contention to face Stevenage.

The visitors will look to put aside their struggles in League Two and use the FA Cup to try to return to winning ways.

Without a win in five league outings, Alex Revell’s side were hammered 5-0 by Newport in their last fixture.

Revell will have to decide whether to stick with goalkeeper Adam Smith, who followed his clean sheet against Leyton Orient on debut with the heavy loss to Newport, or bring in West Ham loanee Joseph Anang.

Scott Cuthbert, Brad Barry and Chris Lines returned from injury against Orient and retained their places at Newport and could continue, although the latter was replaced at half-time as Revell changed tactics.

