Troy Parrott in contention to return for MK Dons in FA Cup clash with Stevenage

On-loan MK Dons forward Troy Parrott could return to the starting line-up for the FA Cup first-round tie with Stevenage.

Head coach Liam Manning confirmed the Tottenham loanee was in contention with his side short of players following positive Covid-19 tests.

Two players have returned positive tests but other squad members will miss the game as they are considered close contacts.

Manning said that Parrott, who missed the 4-1 win at Crewe last weekend, was one of a number of squad members who would come into contention to face Stevenage.

The visitors will look to put aside their struggles in League Two and use the FA Cup to try to return to winning ways.

Without a win in five league outings, Alex Revell’s side were hammered 5-0 by Newport in their last fixture.

Revell will have to decide whether to stick with goalkeeper Adam Smith, who followed his clean sheet against Leyton Orient on debut with the heavy loss to Newport, or bring in West Ham loanee Joseph Anang.

Scott Cuthbert, Brad Barry and Chris Lines returned from injury against Orient and retained their places at Newport and could continue, although the latter was replaced at half-time as Revell changed tactics.