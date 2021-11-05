Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fabian Delph could start for Everton against Tottenham

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.22pm
Everton midfielder Fabian Delph made just his second appearance of the season at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton midfielder Fabian Delph made just his second appearance of the season at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph could make his first start of the season against Tottenham after playing the second half of Monday’s loss at Wolves on his return from injury.

Yerry Mina (thigh) remains out but fellow defender Lucas Digne, who missed the Wolves game, has trained this week and is expected to be available.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) and midfielders Andre Gomes (calf) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) are absent.

New Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will assess his players after their Thursday night exertions against Vitesse Arnhem.

Conte picked a full strength squad for his first game in charge in the Europa Conference League and it was a tough encounter, which they won 3-2.

Defender Ryan Sessegnon and midfielder Bryan Gil (both hamstring) are not expected to be fit.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Davies, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Richarlison, Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gbamin, Delph, Rondon, Dobbin.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]