Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson could hand a start to Shayden Morris against Burton

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.28pm
Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson could hand a start to Shayden Morris (Tim Markland/PA)
Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson could hand a start to Shayden Morris (Tim Markland/PA)

Shayden Morris could start for Fleetwood as they prepare to take on Burton at Highbury Stadium.

The 19-year-old has missed a handful of games this season through injury but has come off the bench in Fleetwood’s last two fixtures, scoring the equaliser against Wycombe last week.

Conor McLaughlin and Anthony Pilkington are in line to feature on the weekend for Simon Grayson’s side.

James Hill may be rested after the 19-year-old received his first call-up for the England Unde-21 side.

Burton will travel to Fleetwood without Jonny Smith.

The 24-year-old was sent off 15 minutes into the Brewers’ 2-0 loss to Wigan for a high challenge and will be suspended for the FA Cup game.

Ever-present league goalkeeper Ben Garratt could be rested and replaced by Ellery Balcombe.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson may come back into the side after dropping to the bench against Wigan last time out.

