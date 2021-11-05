Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barry Bannan faces late fitness test as Sheffield Wednesday take on Plymouth

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.34pm
Sheffield Wednesday will asses Barry Bannan ahead of the visit of Plymouth (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan faces a late fitness test ahead of the visit of Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Manager Darren Moore said Bannan would be assessed ahead of the game but was hopeful he would be fit enough to be included in his squad.

Otherwise Moore has no new injury problems to contend with.

However, the manager could choose to make changes for the third game his side will have in a week.

Plymouth could have three players back from injury soon, although the trip to Hillsborough could come too soon for the trio.

Defender James Bolton, wing-back George Cooper and forward Niall Ennis are all expected to return soon.

After joining from Portsmouth in the summer, Bolton has yet to make an appearance this season, as does Ennis.

While Cooper returned after knee surgery only to face another spell on the sidelines.

