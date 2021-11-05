Barry Bannan faces late fitness test as Sheffield Wednesday take on Plymouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan faces a late fitness test ahead of the visit of Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Manager Darren Moore said Bannan would be assessed ahead of the game but was hopeful he would be fit enough to be included in his squad.

Otherwise Moore has no new injury problems to contend with.

However, the manager could choose to make changes for the third game his side will have in a week.

Plymouth could have three players back from injury soon, although the trip to Hillsborough could come too soon for the trio.

Defender James Bolton, wing-back George Cooper and forward Niall Ennis are all expected to return soon.

After joining from Portsmouth in the summer, Bolton has yet to make an appearance this season, as does Ennis.

While Cooper returned after knee surgery only to face another spell on the sidelines.