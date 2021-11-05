Defensive injuries mount for Manchester United as derby day looms

An error occurred. Please try again.

Manchester United have defensive issues ahead of their Premier League derby clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane faces four to five weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered during the Champions League game against Atalanta, while Victor Lindelof faces a fitness test on the knock that forced him to miss Tuesday’s 2-2 draw.

Paul Pogba serves the second game of a three-match domestic ban but Fred should return in midfield after being benched in Italy.

City centre-back Aymeric Laporte is suspended after being sent off in last week’s loss to Crystal Palace.

Manager Pep Guardiola will also check on Kyle Walker after the England full-back suffered a foot injury against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Winger Ferran Torres (foot) is City’s only other notable absentee.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani, Sancho.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Palmer, Grealish, Rodri, Sterling, Jesus.