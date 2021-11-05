Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Broadhead to continue comeback in Sunderland’s FA Cup tie with Mansfield

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.38pm
Sunderland’s on-loan forward Nathan Broadhead (centre) is set to face Mansfield in the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
On-loan forward Nathan Broadhead is set to continue his comeback from injury as Sunderland face Mansfield in the FA Cup.

Broadhead was sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury but came on as a late substitute in the midweek loss at Sheffield Wednesday.

Saturday’s game comes too soon for defender Arbenit Xhemajli to be involved, although he could return for the Papa John’s Trophy tie with Bradford.

Xhemajli has not featured for the first team this season as he works his way back from a serious knee ligament injury.

Mansfield midfielder Stephen McLaughlin is set to be rested for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Stags boss Nigel Clough wants to name a strong side but prefers not to risk McLaughlin in the FA Cup.

George Lapslie, who scored the winner when the two sides met in the competition last year, will be available after missing last weekend’s win over Tranmere.

Forward Rhys Oates scored the opener in that game before later limping off, but is expected to be fit.

