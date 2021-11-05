Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dan Burn could make unexpected return as Brighton take on Newcastle

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.40pm
Brighton defender Dan Burn is making good progress in his recovery from a knee injury (Justin Setterfield/PA)
Brighton defender Dan Burn is making good progress in his recovery from a knee injury (Justin Setterfield/PA)

Brighton will check on the fitness of Dan Burn ahead of their home game against Newcastle.

The big defender missed the draw at Liverpool last weekend after suffering a knee injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester and it was initially thought he would not be available again until after the international break – but Albion boss Graham Potter thinks the 29-year-old is making good progress and a decision will be made on whether Saturday’s game comes too soon for him.

Aaron Connolly (heel) was absent at Anfield but should return to the squad, although Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) remain out.

Paul Dummett is Newcastle’s only absentee ahead of Saturday’s trip to the south coast.

The defender continues his recovery from a calf problem, but interim boss Graeme Jones otherwise has no fitness concerns.

Slovakia international keeper Martin Dubravka was an unused substitute for last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea following his return from a foot injury which required surgery during the summer, and he is now competing with Karl Darlow for a starting berth.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Mac Allister, Moder, Richards, March, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly, Locadia, Mwepu, Bissouma.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Lascelles, Schar, Hayden, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier