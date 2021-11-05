Dan Burn could make unexpected return as Brighton take on Newcastle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brighton will check on the fitness of Dan Burn ahead of their home game against Newcastle.

The big defender missed the draw at Liverpool last weekend after suffering a knee injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester and it was initially thought he would not be available again until after the international break – but Albion boss Graham Potter thinks the 29-year-old is making good progress and a decision will be made on whether Saturday’s game comes too soon for him.

Aaron Connolly (heel) was absent at Anfield but should return to the squad, although Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) remain out.

Paul Dummett is Newcastle’s only absentee ahead of Saturday’s trip to the south coast.

The defender continues his recovery from a calf problem, but interim boss Graeme Jones otherwise has no fitness concerns.

Slovakia international keeper Martin Dubravka was an unused substitute for last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea following his return from a foot injury which required surgery during the summer, and he is now competing with Karl Darlow for a starting berth.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Mac Allister, Moder, Richards, March, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly, Locadia, Mwepu, Bissouma.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Lascelles, Schar, Hayden, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.