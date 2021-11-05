Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duo return to West Ham squad ahead of the Premier League clash with Liverpool

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.56pm
Andriy Yarmolenko returns to West Ham's squad after being rested for the Europa League in midweek (John Walton/PA)
Andriy Yarmolenko returns to West Ham’s squad after being rested for the Europa League in midweek (John Walton/PA)

Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko will rejoin the West Ham squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Both players were left at home for the Europa League game in Belgium on Thursday due to minor injury concerns but it was only a precautionary measure with a hectic fixture schedule ahead.

Hammers boss David Moyes made seven changes against Genk. Lukasz Fabianski will resume in goal while Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals could all also return to the starting line-up.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury.

The Brazil international joins midfielders Naby Keita and James Milner (both hamstring) and Curtis Jones (eye) and centre-back Joe Gomez (calf) on the sidelines.

Midfielder Fabinho will start his first Premier League match in a month after making his comeback from a knee problem against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianksi, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma, Areola, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Masuaku, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Vlasic, Chesters, Yarmolenko.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, Williams, Konate, Tsimikas, Thiago, Morton, Minamino, Origi

