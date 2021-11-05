Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scotland defender Greg Taylor signs new deal to extend Celtic stay

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 4.06pm
Celtic’s Greg Taylor has signed a new deal (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic’s Greg Taylor has signed a new deal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has signed a new long-term deal.

The 24-year-old former Kilmarnock player has extended his stay until the summer of 2025.

Taylor has made 60 appearances since arriving from Rugby Park on September 2019, including 11 under Ange Postecoglou.

The Scotland international has been absent for two months with a shoulder injury.

Celtic manager Postecoglou told the club’s website: “I am delighted that Greg has extended his contract with the club.

“He has had an excellent start to the season and has made a really valuable contribution to the team.

“Unfortunately he has suffered the injury in recent weeks, but our focus and his, is now to get him back in the squad as soon as possible, have him pick up where he left off and playing at that same high level.”

Taylor becomes the second Celtic full-back to sign a new contract this week after Anthony Ralston also pledged his future until the summer of 2025.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]