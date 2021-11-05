No new worries for Barnsley against relegation rivals Hull

An error occurred. Please try again.

Caretaker Barnsley manager Jo Laumann has no new injury worries for the visit of Hull.

Carlton Morris will be available after the upcoming international break and could even feature in Saturday’s squad.

Obbi Oulare is not yet 100 per cent fit but was an unused substitute in the midweek win over Derby.

Cauley Woodrow may again be asked to play in a deeper role after impressing against the Rams.

Hull defender Alfie Jones is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after limping out of the midweek defeat at West Brom.

Jones was making his first appearance in a month but lasted just 16 minutes before being forced off.

Hull manager Grant McCann confirmed that Jones had suffered a recurrence of the hamstring problem which had kept him out.

Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard sat out in midweek but the 21-year-old will return for the trip to Oakwell.