Dylan McGeouch hoping to kick on at Aberdeen

Dylan McGeouch hopes he is finally on the way to kick-starting his Aberdeen career.

The 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Pittodrie since joining in January 2020, and admits he was wary of being “forgotten”.

However, after starting only one of the opening 10 cinch Premiership games this term, his return to Stephen Glass’ side for the last two matches has coincided with an impressive 2-2 draw at Rangers and a home win over Hearts.

He said: “Personally, it’s been a good week for me to get back in and play my part in a couple of good results.

“I’ve had to wait patiently and keep myself right so that if I got my chance, I’d be ready to take it. Hopefully I can do that now and go on and have a good season.

“When you don’t play for a while you can get forgotten about and you have to wait patiently to get your chance again. I’ve had one or two injuries since I’ve been here but over the piece I’ve been available. That’s the way football is.

“When the manager’s got a big squad to pick from, people will always miss out, and a lot of the time I’ve been missing out. It’s frustrating but you’ve just got to keep yourself right and hopefully when you get the chance to go and play, you can prove yourself.

“I think the Hibs game before I came back in was a bit of a turning point for us but hopefully myself being in the team has helped get us a good balance between being hard to play against and also being more offensive going forward. I’m delighted to be back involved.”

McGeouch’s recent start at Ibrox was his first since the ill-fated Premier Sports Cup defeat away to Championship side Raith Rovers in August. The former Hibs player does not believe his involvement that day was the reason he spent the following two months on the periphery.

He said: “I’m not too sure. Obviously a lot was made of all the changes but if you watch up until about 50 minutes of that game, we played really well, probably one of the best we’ve played this season.

“When you look back and see the end result, you think it must be down to that. But personally I thought I played really well so I don’t really put it down to the Raith game.”

McGeouch has set up goals in his last two games with deliveries from corners, and will hope to continue that trend if he keeps his place against Motherwell on Saturday.

He said: “It’s something you work on. Set-plays are a big part of the game nowadays. It might be the play that turns a game around. Thankfully in the last couple of games we’ve got a goal from them, so hopefully we can keep getting results from it.”