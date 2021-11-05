Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe sits out Portsmouth’s tie with Harrow through injury

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 4.30pm
Ryan Tunnicliffe sustained a hamstring injury in Portsmouth’s win over Bolton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Portsmouth will be without midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe for the visit of Harrow in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

After he was forced off during the recent victory over Bolton, it has been confirmed Tunnicliffe will be set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Captain Clark Robertson (hip), Ellis Harrison (ankle) and Jayden Reid (knee) remain on the treatment table for Pompey.

Paul Downing and Liam Vincent have stepped up their recoveries after hamstring and shin problems respectively but this clash will come too soon for the pair.

Harrow Borough travel to Fratton Park full of confidence after 13 wins from their last 15 matches in all competitions.

The latest was a 1-0 triumph over South Park in the FA Trophy last weekend where boss Steve Baker rested some of his key men.

George Moore missed out on that victory for the Southern League Premier Division South outfit with a slight hamstring strain but he could be back to face Portsmouth.

James Ewington and Michael Bryan were unused substitutes against South Park and Imran Uche was ineligible. The trio are all expected to feature from the off against their Sky Bet League One opponents.

