Midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe sits out Portsmouth’s tie with Harrow through injury

Portsmouth will be without midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe for the visit of Harrow in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

After he was forced off during the recent victory over Bolton, it has been confirmed Tunnicliffe will be set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Captain Clark Robertson (hip), Ellis Harrison (ankle) and Jayden Reid (knee) remain on the treatment table for Pompey.

Paul Downing and Liam Vincent have stepped up their recoveries after hamstring and shin problems respectively but this clash will come too soon for the pair.

Harrow Borough travel to Fratton Park full of confidence after 13 wins from their last 15 matches in all competitions.

The latest was a 1-0 triumph over South Park in the FA Trophy last weekend where boss Steve Baker rested some of his key men.

George Moore missed out on that victory for the Southern League Premier Division South outfit with a slight hamstring strain but he could be back to face Portsmouth.

James Ewington and Michael Bryan were unused substitutes against South Park and Imran Uche was ineligible. The trio are all expected to feature from the off against their Sky Bet League One opponents.