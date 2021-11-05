Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gethin Jones misses Bolton’s cup clash with Stockport

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 4.36pm
Gethin Jones will remain sidelined until 2022 (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bolton will again be without Gethin Jones as they prepare to welcome Stockport in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The 26-year-old defender has been out of action since mid-October and will not return until the new year.

Amadou Bakayoko may not be risked after suffering an ankle injury which has forced him to sit out of Bolton’s last two games.

Club top scorer Dapo Afolayan is in line to start.

Dave Challinor will take charge of his first Stockport game since moving from Sky Bet League Two side Hartlepool and will be backed by over 5,000 travelling fans.

Ollie Crankshaw and Paddy Madden are expected to start having had previous Football League experience.

Antoni Sarcevic will return to the University of Bolton Stadium with his new side.

On-loan Aston Villa youngster Arjan Raikhy was involved in last season’s FA Cup tie against Liverpool for Villa and could line up from the off on the weekend.

