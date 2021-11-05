Dagenham and Redbridge striker Paul McCallum banned for Salford FA Cup clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Striker Paul McCallum is suspended as National League side Dagenham and Redbridge host Salford in the FA Cup first round on Monday.

McCallum has served a three-match ban for his sending-off against Wealdstone in the fourth qualifying round but was this week hit with a further two-match suspension following a further incident.

Matt Robinson is available after completing a ban and Josh Walker, Sam Ling and Joey Jones hope to be available after knocks.

Defender Elliott Johnson is set to miss out through injury.

Salford continue to battle against a lengthy injury list.

Ash Hunter and Corrie Ndaba will be checked after missing games against Exeter and Leeds Under-21s in the past week.

Tom King, Luke Burgess, Conor McAleny, D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson remain on the casualty list.

Donald Love is back in contention after playing 90 minutes against the Leeds youngsters in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.