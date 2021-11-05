Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greg Taylor delighted to sign new deal and keep working with Ange Postecoglou

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 5.02pm
Greg Taylor has signed a new Celtic contract (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Greg Taylor has signed a new Celtic contract (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor is eager to build on his working relationship with Ange Postecoglou after extending his contract with the club.

The Scotland international, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, has pledged his future until 2025.

Taylor’s existing deal was due to run until 2023 but the new contract – signed on his 24th birthday – takes him in line with fellow full-back Anthony Ralston, who extended his stay earlier this week.

The former Kilmarnock player has made 60 appearances since arriving from Rugby Park in September 2019, including 11 under Postecoglou.

“It’s a nice day for myself and my family,” Taylor told Celtic TV. “I was desperate to extend my contract with the club, I’ve loved my two years since I’ve been here and hopefully I can continue that now.

“I enjoyed it certainly at the start of the season and had a good two or three months under the new manager and loved it. I really enjoy his way of playing and I feel it suits my game, coming inside.

“It’s definitely something I’ve enjoyed and something I can’t wait to get back out and be a part of.

“It’s just nice that the manager rewards you for what he believes you’ve done previously and it’s hopefully a relationship we can continue in the not-too-distant future.”

Young player Adam Montgomery and recent signing Josip Juranovic have filled the left-back slot during Taylor’s absence, which stands at two months, and he is relishing the challenge of winning his place back.

“There’s always going to be competition at big clubs, I’ve said this in every interview since I signed here, and that’s normal,” he said.

“The lads are playing really well at the moment and long may that continue.”

Taylor will again miss out as Celtic take on Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday but he sees light at the end of the tunnel in his rehab.

“It’s going really well and progressing nicely,” he said. “I’m desperate to get back out there. I miss it every game I watch and come and see, so I can’t wait.”

