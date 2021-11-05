Wigan manager Leam Richardson set to make call on James McClean for FA Cup tie

Wigan manager Leam Richardson is expected to ring the changes for the first-ever meeting with Solihull Moors in the first round of the FA Cup at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Latics go into the tie on the back of consecutive wins over Burton and Fleetwood which have lifted them to the top of Sky Bet League One but they will be wary of their non-league opponents after losing to local rivals Chorley at the same stage 12 months ago.

Richardson must decide whether to play forward duo James McClean and Will Keane who have been called up by the Republic of Ireland for their forthcoming internationals.

Wigan’s former Rangers winger Jordan Jones has been selected in the Northern Ireland squad while academy graduate Thelo Aasgaard is in the Norway Under-20s squad.

The Moors have hit useful form in Vanarama National League with five wins from their last seven matches.

Solihull, who took then League Two side Morecambe to extra time in last year’s competition, booked their place in the first round for the sixth consecutive year thanks to a 1-0 victory at Hereford.

Solihull and are aiming to reach the FA Cup second round for the fifth time.

Managed by former Wimbledon, Watford and Cardiff midfielder Neil Ardley, who was appointed in the summer, Solihull are currently sixth in the table with seven wins from 14 matches.