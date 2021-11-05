Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan manager Leam Richardson set to make call on James McClean for FA Cup tie

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 5.22pm
Wigan forward James McClean has been called up by the Republic of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Wigan forward James McClean has been called up by the Republic of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Wigan manager Leam Richardson is expected to ring the changes for the first-ever meeting with Solihull Moors in the first round of the FA Cup at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Latics go into the tie on the back of consecutive wins over Burton and Fleetwood which have lifted them to the top of Sky Bet League One but they will be wary of their non-league opponents after losing to local rivals Chorley at the same stage 12 months ago.

Richardson must decide whether to play forward duo James McClean and Will Keane who have been called up by the Republic of Ireland for their forthcoming internationals.

Wigan’s former Rangers winger Jordan Jones has been selected in the Northern Ireland squad while academy graduate Thelo Aasgaard is in the Norway Under-20s squad.

The Moors have hit useful form in Vanarama National League with five wins from their last seven matches.

Solihull, who took then League Two side Morecambe to extra time in last year’s competition, booked their place in the first round for the sixth consecutive year thanks to a 1-0 victory at Hereford.

Solihull and are aiming to reach the FA Cup second round for the fifth time.

Managed by former Wimbledon, Watford and Cardiff midfielder Neil Ardley, who was appointed in the summer, Solihull are currently sixth in the table with seven wins from 14 matches.

