Liam O’Brien hoping to help Stratford create FA Cup upset against Shrewsbury

Stratford goalkeeper Liam O’Brien will hope to create more FA Cup memories this weekend against Shrewsbury and in the process get one over old manager Steve Cotterill.

The ex-Dagenham and Coventry stopper has been one of the form players for the non-league outfit, who have reached the first round for the first time.

It could have all been different had O’Brien not starred in the fourth qualifying round replay victory over Boston, having got permission from his partner to play after she had given birth to their daughter on the morning of the tie.

O’Brien was released by Cotterill from Portsmouth in 2010 and Sunday gives the goalkeeper a chance for revenge. Stratford will be without Joe Magunda due to suspension but captain Will Grocott is available again after he returned from a lay-off to face Royston.

Sky Bet League One club Shrewsbury will leave no stone unturned in their preparation to face a team who are four divisions below them in the football pyramid.

Boss Cotterill is still without Josh Daniels (ankle) and Josh Vela (knee), who were absent for the 1-1 draw at Lincoln last time out.

Aaron Pierre has recently returned from an Achilles injury and could be handed minutes to build up his fitness at Knights Lane.

Fellow defender Luke Leahy will expect to start against the Southern League Premier Division Central side and aim to continue his fine goalscoring exploits with four overall this term and two during his last two matches.