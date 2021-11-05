Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam O’Brien hoping to help Stratford create FA Cup upset against Shrewsbury

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 5.34pm
Stratford goalkeeper Liam O’Brien will face former boss Steve Cotterill, now in charge of Shrewsbury, on Sunday (Nigel French/PA)
Stratford goalkeeper Liam O’Brien will hope to create more FA Cup memories this weekend against Shrewsbury and in the process get one over old manager Steve Cotterill.

The ex-Dagenham and Coventry stopper has been one of the form players for the non-league outfit, who have reached the first round for the first time.

It could have all been different had O’Brien not starred in the fourth qualifying round replay victory over Boston, having got permission from his partner to play after she had given birth to their daughter on the morning of the tie.

O’Brien was released by Cotterill from Portsmouth in 2010 and Sunday gives the goalkeeper a chance for revenge. Stratford will be without Joe Magunda due to suspension but captain Will Grocott is available again after he returned from a lay-off to face Royston.

Sky Bet League One club Shrewsbury will leave no stone unturned in their preparation to face a team who are four divisions below them in the football pyramid.

Boss Cotterill is still without Josh Daniels (ankle) and Josh Vela (knee), who were absent for the 1-1 draw at Lincoln last time out.

Aaron Pierre has recently returned from an Achilles injury and could be handed minutes to build up his fitness at Knights Lane.

Fellow defender Luke Leahy will expect to start against the Southern League Premier Division Central side and aim to continue his fine goalscoring exploits with four overall this term and two during his last two matches.

