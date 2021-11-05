Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Norwich boss Daniel Farke to ignore ‘rotten tomatoes’ in survival fight

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 5.48pm
Daniel Farke has insisted he can bat off mounting pressure at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Daniel Farke has insisted he can bat off mounting pressure at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Under-fire Norwich boss Daniel Farke has insisted he can ignore the “rotten tomatoes” and press on undeterred at Carrow Road.

The Canaries are rooted to the Premier League’s foot, winless after 10 games and already staring down the barrel of a season of struggle.

Norwich followed up their 7-0 shaming at Chelsea by slipping to a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds last weekend, leaving boss Farke under mounting pressure.

The 45-year-old has insisted he can deflect any and all brickbats however, ahead of taking his side to Brentford on Saturday.

Farke signed a new four-year contract in July and was at pains to point out he has not lost any conviction since then.

“I was praised when I signed my contract,” said Farke. “I then have a poor start and the rotten tomatoes are thrown.

“I try to remain balanced. I’m not doubting or questioning myself.”

Farke met Norwich’s heavy Stamford Bridge humbling by insisting his Canaries could not even have won in west London had they hit their very top level.

The German coach admitted the Canaries must target wins at home against the teams in and around them to claw their way back into a survival fight.

The resulting home loss to Leeds proved a quick dent in that strategy, but Norwich will head out on the road to Brentford still itching for that elusive first win of the campaign.

The Canaries will have to do without captain Grant Hanley, who has sustained an adductor injury.

Farke has called on his struggling squad to return to their composed passing game after losing perspective in the galling Leeds defeat.

“We were focused this week on how to approach the next part of the season,” said Farke.

“We have to improve the quality in both boxes and we need to return to our normal DNA, dominating the ball better in possession.

“Against Leeds we had too many long balls.”

