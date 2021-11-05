Patrice Evra feasts and Naomi Osaka is back – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association November 5 2021, 6.07pm Patrice Evra and Naomi Osaka (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 5. Football Patrice Evra ate the Old Trafford pitch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) Romelu Lukaku continued his comeback from injury. Running today let’s see how that goes 🔋…— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) November 5, 2021 Harry Kane handed out an award. It was an honour to present an award at the @PrideOfBritain event this week. Humbling to share a room with so many inspirational people. pic.twitter.com/tOLsFj0rGk— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 5, 2021 Another gong for CR7. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) Toby Alderweireld enjoyed his Tottenham visit. A real pleasure to come back to this fantastic stadium to see all the great people and fans of this club again 🤍 Thank you for having me and for the warm welcome. Congrats with the win and I'm wishing you all the best for the rest of the season. I'll be watching! #COYS pic.twitter.com/kmCnehtE2w— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) November 5, 2021 Tennis Look who’s back on the court. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) Cricket Tom Curran retook control of his account. Hey guys. Got my Twitter back, it had been hacked over the last few weeks – so any recent tweets and messages were not mine – apologies.— Tom Curran (@TC59) November 5, 2021 India celebrated victory over Scotland. Clinical effort 🇮🇳🏏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/K2aODg9rRO— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2021 Brilliant play boys!Great win, #TeamIndia! Onwards and upwards 💪🇮🇳 #INDvSCO pic.twitter.com/B9J8uFnzyR— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 5, 2021 Darts Barney is back in the big time. I’m back ! Looking forward to it ! Thank you for all the continued support everyone and @TargetDarts 👊🏼🐅 #bengiteam #eyeofthetiger https://t.co/pCVdlBuUmI— Raymond van Barneveld (@Raybar180) November 5, 2021 Adrian Lewis got things off his chest. Last week the boards were great, this week this batch has been far to soft to the extent that iv had to change my points to a long 36mm on my darts which after nearly 20 years of playing I shouldn't have to do that….— Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) November 5, 2021 Anyway rant over pass me the javelins 😂😂— Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) November 5, 2021 Formula One A new helmet for George Russell. New lid, photographed by me. ✌️(and a few by @richardpardon too) pic.twitter.com/bgT7dtOsBf— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 5, 2021 Valtteri Bottas met with fans in Mexico. Viva Mexico 🇲🇽#VB77 #F1 #MexicanGP @MercedesAMGF1 @F1 pic.twitter.com/UU6E8gOwFF— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) November 5, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tuchel on target and missing Mourinho – Thursday’s sporting social The Wanted’s Tom Parker says his brain tumour is ‘under control’ Grosjean’s progress and McGregor’s memorabilia – Tuesday’s sporting social Happy Halloween and Marcus Rashford’s birthday – Sunday’s sporting social