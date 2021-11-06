Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gary McAllister urges Rangers to go ‘all guns blazing’ against Ross County

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 10.04am
Gary McAllister wants Rangers to attack Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has urged his team to get in front and go for goals when they host Ross County.

The cinch Premiership champions have conceded the first goal in their past four matches and in 10 games in total this season.

They have not lost any of those four most recent games but McAllister wants the team to stop making life difficult for themselves.

County visit Ibrox on the back of the saga of their postponed games against Covid-hit Hibernian, but their most recent encounter was a 5-0 thrashing of Dundee on Tayside.

“We take that on board,” McAllister said. “That was a surprise result, it’s their only win of the season.

“I know Malky (Mackay) really well, they will come to Ibrox and try and frustrate us and be organised.

“But we have got to go all guns blazing and what we have got to guard against is losing the first goal. It seems to be a wee bit of a habit at the moment.

“If we can get our noses in front early then we have got to go and try and score some goals.”

Rangers came from behind to draw at Brondby on Thursday and keep themselves very much in contention for a place in the Europa League last 16.

And going behind at Motherwell last Sunday did them little harm as they went on to win 6-1.

McAllister wants the Rangers players to take lessons from the Fir Park encounter and play with patience.

When asked what they need to take from their Lanarkshire trip, he said: “Sticking to the game plan, sticking to the things we do really well. By that I mean our game is based on keeping good possession of the football, getting to five, 10, 15 passes and then moving forward when it suits us.

“That’s what we have got to really build on from the Motherwell game because I thought for large parts of the second half we controlled possession and the way we actually chose to go forward at the right moments was perfect.”

