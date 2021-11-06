Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boubakary Soumare wants erratic Foxes to put pain of Arsenal loss behind them

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 11.54am Updated: November 6 2021, 12.36pm
Leicester’s Boubakary Soumare wants to rediscover their form. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester's Boubakary Soumare wants to rediscover their form. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boubakary Soumare revealed inconsistent Leicester are hurting as they struggle to hit top gear.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have won just two of their last seven Premier League games ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leeds.

They lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal last weekend as their stuttering season continued.

The Foxes also drew 1-1 with Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday and Soumare is eager to return to winning ways at Elland Road.

The midfielder told LCFC TV: “The defeat against Arsenal really hurt us. We will be giving everything out on the pitch to bounce back and show what we’re truly capable of and ultimately win the game.

“I have to say, since I’ve arrived here, just about all the teams we’ve faced play in a similar way (to Leeds).

“We know, ahead of all games, they will be a challenge.

“It’ll be tough. We know this will be no different against Leeds, particularly on the back of a defeat against Arsenal. We’re going to get our heads up, get going again and we’ll do our utmost to bring the three points home.

“It’s the characteristic of English teams. They’re very physical, very quick, and it just means we have to step up as well and make our presence felt on the pitch. I’ve come from the French league, which is also pretty physical, pretty technical as well.

Leicester City v Arsenal – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Soumare (right) and Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, pictured in last weekend’s match at Leicester (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Coming here was the next step up for me so it’s up to me to step out on the pitch, make my presence felt and also to show the qualities I have as a player.

“I think things have gone really well (since joining Leicester), to be honest. Obviously, when I arrived, everything was brand new. Everyone’s been extremely warm, extremely welcoming – the staff, the players – everyone associated with the club. I’m pretty happy with the way thing have gone.

“I think I’m still adapting, but as I’ve already said, everyone’s really helping me. I think I’m making good progress and heading in the right direction, certainly.”

