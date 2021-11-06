David Moyes feels West Ham have earned position in the Premier League table

David Moyes believes West Ham are deserving of their place in the Premier League table – insisting the Hammers are “not imposters”.

Moyes guided the club to a sixth-placed finish last season, qualifying for the Europa League, and his side have picked up where they left off by making an impressive start to the current campaign.

The Hammers host Liverpool on Sunday knowing victory would see them climb above Jurgen Klopp’s team into third place in the standings and remain level on points with Manchester City.

Defeat would still see West Ham head into the international break in the top four, barring a huge swing in goal difference and Arsenal winning against Watford.

“I think we are in the right position,” said Moyes. “The quality of the players we have got, we have now got several international players, players who are playing for Spain, players who are playing for France, players who are playing for England, boys from the Czech Republic, boys playing for some of the African nations. It’s incredible, the change.

“So there are certainly no imposters here. The boys here are here on their quality and what they bring to the club and the team and they have been really, really good.”

West Ham were in contention for the Champions League places last season but their failure to beat any of the so-called “Big Six” ultimately cost them.

The Hammers have already defeated Tottenham this time round, as well as knocking both Manchester clubs out of the Carabao Cup.

Moyes knows that matches against the likes of Liverpool could go a long way in determining if the club can build on its sixth-placed finish of last season and break into the top four.

“You’re always trying to take some points off the teams who look as if they’re going to be there and around you,” said Moyes.

“You’d expect Liverpool certainly to be there, but I think there’s a group of other teams. About six or seven teams who could easily challenge.

“Picking up points all the time is the important thing. After finishing 16th the previous season, there was a lot of room for improvement and we managed a good finish last season.

“This time round, the room for improvement is only a couple of places (in the table) so it’s much more difficult. But I see this as a really good challenge for the players.

“We will play against a top team on Sunday that will make it really difficult for us. But it is a great chance for the players to show what they can do and what they are capable of.

“We have to go into it with a level of belief that we can challenge and play against them. We have tried to do it against some of the teams.”