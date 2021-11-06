Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richie Wellens demands more from Doncaster despite seeing off Scunthorpe

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 4.34pm
Doncaster manager Richie Wellens (Steven Paston/PA)
Doncaster manager Richie Wellens (Steven Paston/PA)

Richie Wellens was pleased to see Doncaster book their place in the second round of the FA Cup at the expense of Scunthorpe but was frustrated his side made hard work of getting past League Two’s bottom club.

Though the visitors carved out the better chances, it was Ryan Loft’s own goal seven minutes before half-time that settled a contest possessing plenty of energy, but lacking quality.

“We made hard work of a game which we should have been winning by five or six,” Wellens said of the 1-0 victory. “When we played our game, it was really comfortable for us.

“We backed Scunthorpe up so they couldn’t get out and our front players smothered areas.

“My back four and my two midfield players should have had a really comfortable afternoon, but because we didn’t kill them off we made harder work of it than we needed to.

“I was never worried, but then you get a situation like at the end when the ball flies around the box and they could have got an equaliser from a game that should have been taken away from them.

“I thought the work rate of the front three was okay, but you need them to take their chances and show a bit more composure – they’re the ones that earn the bigger money.”

Scunthorpe keeper Rory Watson had denied Joe Dodoo from close range in the only real effort of note before Rovers broke the deadlock in the 38th minute.

Loft had been trying to volley clear from a corner swung over to the back post but, under pressure from Tommy Rowe, he succeeded only in firing into the top corner.

Doncaster largely coasted through the second period, although substitute Aaron Jarvis almost snatched an equaliser in stoppage time for an Iron team playing for the first time under Keith Hill.

“There was plenty of energy and plenty of enthusiasm, but we need to relax in possession and improve on a daily basis,” said former Rochdale and Bolton boss Hill, who was appointed by Scunthorpe on Friday.

“If we improve on the basics and stick together collectively, we can use the energy that the young players have got, embrace it and take it into games.

“We’re looking for intelligent energy, and with that comes experience and knowledge.

“I was really pleased with the effort that we maintained. We never gave in and we had opportunities where we could have equalised.

“It was a game of narrow margins – as most of them are. The effort and commitment of the players and their desire to listen is great. We have to be quick learners on the training pitch and then we can embrace the way I want to play.

“I’m openly aware of the demands for this club to maintain League Two status. We’ve got to do that, and then we can grow.”

