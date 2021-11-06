Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin van Veen’s double fires Motherwell to win at Aberdeen

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.04pm
Van Veen fired Motherwell to victory at Aberdeen (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kevin van Veen’s second-half double brought an end to Aberdeen’s resurgent form as Motherwell took the three points at Pittodrie.

The Dutchman’s brace also saw the visitors open up a three-point gap on the Dons in the battle for a place in the top six of the cinch Premiership – which sees five sides separated by just four points.

Aberdeen, who were unchanged from their win over Hearts last week, would feel they should have been in front after a dominant first-half performance.

But van Veen found the net from Motherwell’s first two chances of the game to earn his side the three points.

Aberdeen were dominant in the first half, with Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly having to be alert to deny Lewis Ferguson early on, and the Scotland midfielder would then shoot over after 17 minutes.

Kelly was twice called into action to deny Dean Campbell after 20 and 27 minutes, before Ryan Hedges saw a shot deflect wide off team-mate Funso Ojo just after the half hour.

And Kelly, dropped from the Scotland squad announced in midweek, kept his side level when he saved with his feet from Marley Watkins just before the interval.

The home side had a final chance before the break when a corner from the left seemed to hang in the air forever, sparking an old fashioned scramble on the six-yard line before Kelly fell on top of the ball.

But Motherwell, who had struggled to create anything in the first half, took the lead shortly into the second.

Sean Goss was the provider, his cross from the left finding van Veen at the near post, and he flicked a low shot across Joe Lewis and into the bottom-right corner.

And van Veen added a second before the hour, firing home from close range after Ricki Lamie had nodded down a left-wing free-kick on the six-yard line.

Aberdeen rallied and Kelly was forced into saves from Ryan Hedges and then the impressive Campbell as the Dons fought for a way back into the game.

Lamie was perhaps fortunate to escape unpunished as he looked to foul Christian Ramirez in the penalty area, but Aberdeen thought they had a goal back with 15 minutes left.

Ferguson’s header looked goalbound, but Kelly made a magnificent stop to keep his goal intact – and after the ball came back off the post, the keeper reacted first to grasp the loose ball.

