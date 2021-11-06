Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie MacDonald in fine form to help Raith earn point against Queen of the South

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.04pm
Jamie MacDonald starred in Raith Rovers’ win (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jamie MacDonald was Raith Rovers’ hero as they denied struggling Queen of the South victory in a 1-1 draw at Palmerston Park.

Queens came flying out of the blocks but found visiting keeper MacDonald in inspired form as he denied Ruari Paton and Innes Cameron, twice, in the first quarter-hour while Paul McKay missed another decent chance.

Sol Brynn saved from Ethan Ross at the other end and it was goalless at half-time but Max Johnston put Queens ahead on the counter-attack early in the second period.

Dario Zanatta drew a superb save from Brynn but Aidan Connolly fired home Rovers’ equaliser in the 72nd minute after the ball dropped to him 10 yards.

MacDonald preserved their point with a late save from his own defender Tom Lang’s miscue in the final couple of minutes.

