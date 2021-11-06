Jamie MacDonald in fine form to help Raith earn point against Queen of the South

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jamie MacDonald was Raith Rovers’ hero as they denied struggling Queen of the South victory in a 1-1 draw at Palmerston Park.

Queens came flying out of the blocks but found visiting keeper MacDonald in inspired form as he denied Ruari Paton and Innes Cameron, twice, in the first quarter-hour while Paul McKay missed another decent chance.

Sol Brynn saved from Ethan Ross at the other end and it was goalless at half-time but Max Johnston put Queens ahead on the counter-attack early in the second period.

Dario Zanatta drew a superb save from Brynn but Aidan Connolly fired home Rovers’ equaliser in the 72nd minute after the ball dropped to him 10 yards.

MacDonald preserved their point with a late save from his own defender Tom Lang’s miscue in the final couple of minutes.