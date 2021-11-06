Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Portsmouth ride into FA Cup second round as Marcus Harness shoots down Harrow

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.04pm
Marcus Harness fired Portsmouth into the FA Cup second round (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Marcus Harness fired Portsmouth into the FA Cup second round (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Marcus Harness made sure Portsmouth avoided an upset as they beat in-form non-league side Harrow Borough 1-0 to reach the second round of the FA Cup.

The former Burton striker tapped the ball into an open net to celebrate his sixth goal of the season as Sky Bet League One side Pompey were forced to scrap against the minnows.

Harness slotted in a Mahlon Romeo centre to open the scoring in the 28th minute, ending a four-game run of clean sheets for in Southern League Premier South outfit Boro, who had won 15 of their last 17 matches.

Moments later Romeo again found acres of space on the right flank but this time his identical low cross was met by air kicks.

Harrow, who are 83 places below Pompey, created chances of their own; livewire striker James Ewington almost capitalised on a weak back pass and fired a low strike at Gavin Bazunu.

Harness struck a post early after the break but Harrow asked questions throughout the second half, with Bazunu forced to make a flying stop to deny Boro’s George Moore.

