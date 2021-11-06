James Wilson hits hat-trick as Port Vale push past Accrington in FA Cup

An error occurred. Please try again.

James Wilson’s hat-trick saw Port Vale stroll through to round two of the FA Cup with a 5-1 win at home to Accrington.

Wilson scored with a cool finish on the half-hour mark and completed his treble with two second-half goals after Stanley’s Colby Bishop was sent off for throwing an elbow. Lewis Cass and George Lloyd also scored after Ethan Hamilton had pulled one back.

In what was virtually the Valiants’ first attack, Wilson latched onto David Worrall’s ball forward and charged into the box to clinically beat Toby Savin.

Stanley should have been ahead by then but Hamilton fired their best chance over the bar 10 minutes in.

Vale, riding high in Sky Bet League Two, could have extended their lead early in the second half, but Wilson and James Gibbons could not capitalise on their chances.

The League One side’s chances of mounting a comeback were ended by Bishop’s red card for violent conduct and, within minutes, Wilson doubled the lead when he drilled home a loose ball from a corner.

The striker then connected with Tom Conlon’s pass to hit his third.

Though Hamilton hit a consolation for Accrington five minutes from time, Cass responded almost instantly to make it 4-1.

Lloyd completed the visitors’ miserable afternoon with Vale’s fifth goal in stoppage time.