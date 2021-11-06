Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Grabban scores brace as Nottingham Forest brush aside Preston

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 5.12pm
Lewis Grabban’s double helped Nottingham Forest beat Preston (Nick Potts/PA)
Lewis Grabban scored twice as Nottingham Forest cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Preston at the City Ground.

The striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Jack Colback’s driven volley made it 2-0 just before half-time.

Grabban’s well taken second then effectively sealed all three points with 20 minutes to play.

Preston, who had won at Bournemouth in their previous outing, saw Brad Potts spurn two decent chances but rarely offered much threat as Steve Cooper continued his positive start in charge at Forest.

Alex Mighten ensured Forest got off to a positive start when he had a shot charged down in the box in the second minute. And the winger threatened again when he burst down the left and flashed the ball across goal, with Preston clearing desperately.

But it was Preston midfielder Potts who enjoyed the first clear opportunity of the game, as he drove a shot at Brice Samba from 10 yards which the keeper pushed away in awkward fashion.

Philip Zinckernagel’s driven shot took a big deflection and had Preston keeper Daniel Iversen looking on nervously as it looped wide.

Patrick Bauer had to be replaced in the 20th minute through injury, with Jordan Storey replacing him, and as the Preston defence reshuffled, Ryan Yates planted a header wide.

Brennan Johnson’s pace took him into the box down the right side as Forest pressed again but he tried to pick out Mighten with a pass, rather than having a shot himself.

However, Johnson was at the centre of things as the hosts took a 32nd minute lead. The Wales international was clipped by Ben Whiteman in the box and referee Simon Hooper pointed to the spot, with Grabban keeping his cool to convert the penalty.

Yates came close to making it 2-0 as he hit a shot on the turn which flew across goal and wide.

Forest did double their advantage four minutes before half-time as Preston only managed to half-clear a Zinckernagel free-kick, with the ball dropping nicely for Colback to lash a perfectly struck volley beyond a helpless Iversen from 10 yards.

Preston had more possession in the second half, but the visitors still found opportunities difficult to come by.

And Forest increased their lead in the 70th minute following more good work from Johnson. The winger twisted his way into the box before causing chaos with a cross that was only half-cleared and fell perfectly to Grabban, who saw his shot creep across the line, after hitting the far post, before Iversen could swat the ball away.

Substitute Lyle Taylor might have had another for Forest but, after battling his way through on goal, he lost his footing at the vital moment while Djed Spence also had a spectacular effort saved in the dying moments.

