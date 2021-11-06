Five-star Yeovil ease past non-league Yate in first round of FA Cup

An error occurred. Please try again.

Yeovil scored three times in the opening 30 minutes before they went on the crush Yate Town 5-0 in the FA Cup first round.

Matthew Worthington opened the scoring with a deflection after seven minutes, before Charlie Wakefield and Dale Gorman added further first-half goals.

Adi Yussuf added another from close range three minutes after half-time, before Sonny Blu Lo-Everton wrapped things up just after the hour mark.

Worthington claimed the opener from the edge of the box following Jordan Barnett’s corner.

The National League side doubled their advantage seven minutes later after Wakefield beat his man and picked out the top corner.

Dale Gorman sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a penalty after Andy Lewis fouled Worthington after 29 minutes.

Tom Knowles fired an effort wide after getting through on goal, before James Harding was booked for punching the ball into the goal.

Yussuf made it 4-0 with a tap-in after Josh Staunton hooked the ball into the danger zone.

Substitute Lo-Everton added the gloss after converting a Gorman cross nine minutes after coming on.

Dan Moss was close to a sixth for the Glovers with a first-time shot after 71 minutes, while Olly Mehew and Dave Sims-Burgess had late shots saved as the Southern League Premier Division South’s Bluebells failed to find a consolation.